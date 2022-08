Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season but there were positives to take from the game.

LiverpoolWorld’s Will Rooney was at Goodison Park to watch Everton’s defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s side and you can watch his post-match verdict in the video above.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Richarlison sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Salomon Rondon suspended, the Toffees were left striker-less as Anthony Gordon stepped up to lead the line.