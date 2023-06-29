Everton’s last 10 signings ranked as 38-game hero tops list - gallery
The Toffees have struggled in the market in recent years for a number of reasons.
The summer transfer window has only seen Everton allow multiple players thus far and fans are beginning to get frustrated with the lack of action displayed by their club.
Over the course of the last six years, they’ve struggled to operate successfully and efficiently as board involvement in deals has seen them struggle to rebuild their squad to the level that we have seen in the past.
Two seasons of fighting relegation tell us exactly that and with the departures of Yerry Mina, Asmir Begovic, Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre and Tom Davies all confirmed, the squad is primed for signings.
However, with the ongoing fiasco that currently plauges the club’s board that continues to drag on, we don’t know when their first signing will be. Reports have been promising in relation to certain targets, but it’s still very much a waiting game.
In light of their slow start to the window, we’ve deceded to rank their last 10 signings.