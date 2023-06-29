Everton’s last 10 signings ranked as 38-game hero tops list - gallery

The Toffees have struggled in the market in recent years for a number of reasons.

The summer transfer window has only seen Everton allow multiple players thus far and fans are beginning to get frustrated with the lack of action displayed by their club.

Over the course of the last six years, they’ve struggled to operate successfully and efficiently as board involvement in deals has seen them struggle to rebuild their squad to the level that we have seen in the past.

Two seasons of fighting relegation tell us exactly that and with the departures of Yerry Mina, Asmir Begovic, Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre and Tom Davies all confirmed, the squad is primed for signings.

However, with the ongoing fiasco that currently plauges the club’s board that continues to drag on, we don’t know when their first signing will be. Reports have been promising in relation to certain targets, but it’s still very much a waiting game.

In light of their slow start to the window, we’ve deceded to rank their last 10 signings.

1 . James Tarkowski - Free Transfer The former Burnley defender has been a key figure since arriving and played every minute in the league last year - now he just needs a consistent partner.

2 . Dwight McNeil - £20m After a slow start, he found his feet under Sean Dyche and produced one of the best individual performances o the season against Brighton which was key to staving off relegation.

3 . Amadou Onana - £33.5m The 21-year-old was an impressive coup at the time and he enjoyed a solid first season at the club. Signed to take them to the next level, he could leave Goodison after just one season for a profit if reports are to be believed.

4 . Demarai Gray - £1.7m Given the involved, Gray was a brilliant bit of business given how volatile the transfer market is these days. He went onto feature heavily and produced some great moments, but fans just want to see more.