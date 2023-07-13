The transfer window is starting to heat up for the Toffees.

Everton fans have seen their club do business to allow players to leave the club so far during the transfer window, but now the club are moving towards making their first signing of the summer.

Free agent Ashley Young is reportedly being targeted and he is close to completing a move that would see him join the Toffees following his release from Aston Villa.

The club has allowed the likes of Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Tom Davies and Asmir Begovic, among others, to leave the club but now fans are demanding signings to help bolster their squad after another difficult season.

Reports have offered hope that we will see that in the coming weeks and there’s certainly renewed hope for fans as the club are honing in on a few names. This is mainly at the top-end of the pitch as the club looks to solve their goalscoring issues and there are certainly question marks over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin is able to lead the line on a consistent basis following his injury issues.

In light of this, we’ve decided to look ahead to what their opening day starting eleven against Fulham at Goodison Park could look like if they are able to sign all of their reported targets.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Pickford recently signed a new long-term deal and despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, he seems set to remain at Goodison Park. Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson With Seamus Coleman still recovering from his end of season injury, Patterson will have a head star ton the veteran defender and should be ahead of him when August 12 comes around. Photo: George Wood

3 . CB — James Tarkowski James Tarkowski was ever-present for Everton in the league last season and it’ll take a lot for him to lose his spot.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Branthwaite enjoyed a strong loan spell with PSV last season and the defender is fresh off the back of winning the U21 European Championships.