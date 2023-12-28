Everton's line-up in 1997 was the 7th youngest of all time, but who played? - gallery

Register
With Chelsea registering the 8th youngest Premier League side of all time, we've decided to look the 7th youngest XI which just happens to be Everton in 1997.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT

In Chelsea's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, they fielded the eighth youngest starting eleven in Premier League history but it was just shy of Everton's record in 1997.

The London club have invested heavily in young talent and had an average age of 23 years and 284 days but it fell short of Everton's average of 23 years and 14 days from 1997 in their game against Bolton - a game in which they won 3-2 courtesy of a hat-trick of headers from big Duncan Ferguson.

Taking the number one spot on the list, however, was Middlesborough in 2006 as an 18-year-old Lee Cattermole led out a side with seven teenagers as Steve McClaren prepared for the UEFA Cup final just days later, with his time possessing an average age of 20 years & 181 days.

With Chelsea's record club attempt now in the history books, we thought we would revisit Everton's starting line-up from that day in 1997 to see who made up their youngest ever side.

The Norwegian was 24 at the time and was in the early stages of a four-year-career at the club which totalled 70 appearances.

1. Thomas Myhre

The Norwegian was 24 at the time and was in the early stages of a four-year-career at the club which totalled 70 appearances.

The 26-year-old also helped balance out the youthful side, but he had already played 257 times for Tranmere Rovers before joining Everton.

2. Tony Thomas

The 26-year-old also helped balance out the youthful side, but he had already played 257 times for Tranmere Rovers before joining Everton.

The Irish centre-back played 60 times for Everton after graduating through the academy and was also only 18.

3. Richard Dunne

The Irish centre-back played 60 times for Everton after graduating through the academy and was also only 18.

The 27-year-old (at the time) brought some much-needed experience at the back having already played for five clubs before joining Everton where he spent just a single season.

4. Carl Tiler

The 27-year-old (at the time) brought some much-needed experience at the back having already played for five clubs before joining Everton where he spent just a single season.

