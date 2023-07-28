Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium is set to be completed in the 2024-25 season.

The architect of Everton's new stadium has shared a stunning update from inside of the construction.

Work at Bramley-Moore Dock continues apace, with the ground set to be complete during the 2024-25 season. Overlooking Liverpool's waterfront, excitement is building over the 52,888-seat facility.

Dan Meis was the architect who designed the new stadium. The American has previously worked on the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of NBA giants the LA Lakers among others, and NFL team the Cincinnati Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium.

Meis is on a visit to Merseyside to see how the construction of Everton's ground is going. And took a picture from the furthest seat from where the pitch will be located - and is predicted 'how loud' an atmosphere will be created.