Everton fans will be satisfied with the transfer window so far.
There were doubts heading into the summer, with director of football Kevin Thelwell admitting that sales were needed amid financial issues. But the departures of fringe players Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey improved the situation, while the impending departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million will too boost Everton’s coffers.
And although the takeover club remains precarious, with Dan Friedkin pulling out of a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake, Sean Dyche will remain relaxed. So far, he’s recruited Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye from Villa and Marseille respectively while Jack Harrison has returned form a second season-long loan from Leeds United.
Everton boss Dyche may still want a couple of more new faces before the 2024-25 season starts against Brighton on August 17. Plenty of names have been linked with a move to Goodison Park and here’s a look at how the Toffees could line-up if some come true.
