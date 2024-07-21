Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Everton's new-look starting XI for the 2024-25 season if the rumours are true

Published 21st Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
How Everton could look with two more signings heading into the campaign.

Everton fans will be satisfied with the transfer window so far.

There were doubts heading into the summer, with director of football Kevin Thelwell admitting that sales were needed amid financial issues. But the departures of fringe players Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey improved the situation, while the impending departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million will too boost Everton’s coffers.

And although the takeover club remains precarious, with Dan Friedkin pulling out of a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake, Sean Dyche will remain relaxed. So far, he’s recruited Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye from Villa and Marseille respectively while Jack Harrison has returned form a second season-long loan from Leeds United.

Everton boss Dyche may still want a couple of more new faces before the 2024-25 season starts against Brighton on August 17. Plenty of names have been linked with a move to Goodison Park and here’s a look at how the Toffees could line-up if some come true.

The goalkeeper will be back for duty in a couple of months after helping England reach another Euros final. He is indispensable to the Blues.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The goalkeeper will be back for duty in a couple of months after helping England reach another Euros final. He is indispensable to the Blues.

An interesting season is ahead of the Scot. He has stuttered since signing from Rangers two-and-a-half years ago. But Patterson is still only 22 and has plenty of potential.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

An interesting season is ahead of the Scot. He has stuttered since signing from Rangers two-and-a-half years ago. But Patterson is still only 22 and has plenty of potential.

Signing the defender on a free transfer two years ago has proven sage business.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Signing the defender on a free transfer two years ago has proven sage business.

Everton have been steadfast that Manchester United will not be signing the 22-year-old. Branthwaite is only going to get better and his progress will be exciting to witness.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have been steadfast that Manchester United will not be signing the 22-year-old. Branthwaite is only going to get better and his progress will be exciting to witness.

