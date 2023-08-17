Everton are targeting the talented young forward from PSV, but who is he?

Everton are being linked with a move the talented young forward Johan Bakayoko as the club looks to add more firepower to their attack.

They have already signed forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal as well as both Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on season-long loan deals and they are still working to hard to sign Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto as well,

According to Sasha Tavolieri, Everton are currently in talks for Bakayoko and they are set to make an official approach to PSV. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested as well as Napoli, which sees them up against some of Europe’s biggest sides in the race for his signature.

He also claims that Napoli have already made an offer as they look to replace Hirving Lozano. But who is the 20-year-old?

When did Bakayoko break through?

The Belgian came through multiple academies across his youth career such as OH Leuven, Club Bruuge, Mechelen, Anderlecht before moving to PSV in 2019, before stepping into PSV’s second team - PSV Jong - across 2020-2022.

An impressive 20 goals and 16 assists in 52 games for the reserve side saw him promoted to the first-team side last summer, where he enjoyed 33 appearances across competitions.

He’s also managed four starts for the Belgian national team since his debut earlier this year, and he’s already netted one goal.

What is Bakoyoko’s playing style?

Electric, dynamic and direct - there’s a reason why PSG and Napoli are interested. He’s extremely technically gifted and is an excellent dribbler; he averages 3.17 take-ons p90 as well as 7.26 progressive carries and is always looking to make something happen and take players on.

His 4.94 shot-creating actions per game are also strong figures and he’s shown time and time again he is an exciting young talent who loves to cause opposition defence’s problems - typcially off the right wing.