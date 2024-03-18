Nottingham Forest have been hit with a four-point deduction. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have been hit with a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The City Ground outfit were found guilty of breaching spending limits by an independent commission upon their return to the top flight last season, as per The Guardian. As a result, they have been punished - as Everton were when docked 10 points that was reduced to six on appeal - and have dropped into the relegation zone.

Forest were level on 25 points with Everton. However, they are now on 21 points, with Luton Town moving up to 17th and out of the drop zone. Forest have 14 days to lodge an appeal and the outcome of that must be confirmed by 24 May.

Everton themselves are waiting to find out whether they will be hit with another points deduction for an alleged breaking of financial rules in 2022-23. The Premier League allows clubs to lose a combined £105 million over a three-year period. However, the Blues believe there is a case of double jeopardy as they have already been penalised for two of the three years in question.

