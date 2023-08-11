Everton face off against Fulham on the opening Premier League weekend to kick off the new season.

Everton are set to face off against Marco Silva’s Fulham side at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 12.

Just months ago, they had walked out on the final day not knowing if they would survive relegation. But thanks to a brilliant Abdoulaye Doucoure strike, they managed to survive and now the onus is on steering clear of what would be a third successive relegation battle.

The Toffees boast a decent record on the opening weekends since 2010; in fact, they’ve lost just once since 2012 and that came in last season’s tight 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at home.

Fulham came 10th in the league last season, but will be without key players on the opening weekend, giving Everton fans optimism that they could get off to a good start.

Nevertheless, with the opening weekend nearly upon us, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look back on Everton’s last 13 opening games in the league, stretching back to the 2010/11 season.

1 . 2022/23 - Everton 0-1 Chelsea Frank Lampard’s side got off to a losing start at Goodison Park as a Jorginho penalty was enough to secure an away win here. It still stands as their only loss since 2012 however.

2 . 2021/2022 - Everton 3-1 Southampton A winning start to the 2021 season saw Rafael Benitez’s side score a 3-1 home victory thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

3 . 2020/2021 - Tottenham 0-1 Everton Everton were hugely impressive in their season opener behind closed doors, as Calvert-Lewin’s fine header was enough to score a huge away win.

4 . 2019/2020 - Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton A tight affair saw both sides earn a point, but midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin saw red after a poor challenge.