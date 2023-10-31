Register
Everton’s predicted XI vs Burnley revealed - Sean Dyche faces key decisions in attack - gallery

Everton will face off against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side in the fourth round of the cup.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 18:43 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 18:47 GMT

Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park on Wednesday evening in the first home game since chairman Bill Kenwright’s passing last week.

Sean Dyche’s side won a tight one-goal victory against West Ham at the weekend which means they’ve now won four of their last six games in all competitions.

The Toffees will relish the thought of facing a Burnley side who have struggled for form since being promoted and they lost out to Bournemouth 2-1 at the weekend in another tough defeat.

With Dyche focusing on moving Everton up the table and away from any relegation danger, a cup run may also help lift spirits and Burnley at home is another chance to add to their run and confidence after a strong performance against Aston Villa in the third round.

Given that some players haven’t received minutes recently and some key players may need a rest, Dyche has some questions to answer regarding his squad, and LiverpoolWorld have tried to predict what his starting XI will be for the EFL Cup tie.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

No need to rotate in goal. Photo: Jan Kruger

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Patterson needs more minutes to get back to full fitness and he should start here.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

3. CB - James Tarkowski

If anyone needs a rest it’s Tarkowski, but he will want to play on what is likely to be an emotional night at Goodison. He can also be brought off after 60/70 minutes if the game is in safe hands.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite has been in great form and could use a break but he’s young and able to continue here. Again, he could be replaced late by either Keane or Godfrey.

