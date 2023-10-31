Everton will face off against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side in the fourth round of the cup.

Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park on Wednesday evening in the first home game since chairman Bill Kenwright’s passing last week.

Sean Dyche’s side won a tight one-goal victory against West Ham at the weekend which means they’ve now won four of their last six games in all competitions.

The Toffees will relish the thought of facing a Burnley side who have struggled for form since being promoted and they lost out to Bournemouth 2-1 at the weekend in another tough defeat.

With Dyche focusing on moving Everton up the table and away from any relegation danger, a cup run may also help lift spirits and Burnley at home is another chance to add to their run and confidence after a strong performance against Aston Villa in the third round.

It will be a hard balancing act for Dyche as he won’t want to disrupt the chemistry and form of what has been mostly unc

Given that some players haven’t received minutes recently and some key players may need a rest, Dyche has some questions to answer regarding his squad, and LiverpoolWorld have tried to predict what his starting XI will be for the EFL Cup tie.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford No need to rotate in goal. Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Patterson needs more minutes to get back to full fitness and he should start here.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski If anyone needs a rest it’s Tarkowski, but he will want to play on what is likely to be an emotional night at Goodison. He can also be brought off after 60/70 minutes if the game is in safe hands.