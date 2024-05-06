We already know the financial situation of the club is in turmoil which has left them struggling to sign players in the market. There’s also the impending exit of a set of players due to loans and contracts expiring, as well as interest from elite clubs for their highest value individuals.

It means change is afoot and if players do leave, it will raise funds and free up space in the wage budget and the club could identify strong players for lower prices or even scout the free agent market. Therefore, with all that being said, we’ve decided to piece together what a potential Everton team could look like for the start of the 2024/25 season if the rumours are true - and we’ve taken their values from Transfermarkt.