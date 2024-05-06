Everton are likely to let players leave on a free transfer as well as players returning to their parent clubs on loan - but it could mean a new and fuller squad could emergeEverton are likely to let players leave on a free transfer as well as players returning to their parent clubs on loan - but it could mean a new and fuller squad could emerge
Everton are likely to let players leave on a free transfer as well as players returning to their parent clubs on loan - but it could mean a new and fuller squad could emerge

Everton's £142m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including 31-goal striker - gallery

Everton transfer rumours: The Everton squad will need some serious work in the summer if multiple players exit.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 6th May 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 18:48 BST

Everton securing another season in the Premier League meant the fans could take a huge sigh of relief but the summer will bring fresh problems.

We already know the financial situation of the club is in turmoil which has left them struggling to sign players in the market. There’s also the impending exit of a set of players due to loans and contracts expiring, as well as interest from elite clubs for their highest value individuals.

It means change is afoot and if players do leave, it will raise funds and free up space in the wage budget and the club could identify strong players for lower prices or even scout the free agent market. Therefore, with all that being said, we’ve decided to piece together what a potential Everton team could look like for the start of the 2024/25 season if the rumours are true - and we’ve taken their values from Transfermarkt.

Pickford has been in sensational form this season and only David Raya has more clean sheets.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Pickford has been in sensational form this season and only David Raya has more clean sheets. Photo: Naomi Baker

The defender is more pragmatic but offers a threat in both boxes and more defensively sound than the likes of Patterson and Ashley Young.

2. RB - Ben Godfrey

The defender is more pragmatic but offers a threat in both boxes and more defensively sound than the likes of Patterson and Ashley Young.

He has been a brilliant free signing since arriving at the club.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

He has been a brilliant free signing since arriving at the club. Photo: Lewis Storey

The Hull City centre-back could be a perfect replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite who is being targeted by multiple clubs.

4. CB - Jacob Greaves

The Hull City centre-back could be a perfect replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite who is being targeted by multiple clubs.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.