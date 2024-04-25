Several players could exit this summer to free up space for signingsSeveral players could exit this summer to free up space for signings
Everton's £165m XI if transfer rumours are true including powerful Amadou Onana replacement - gallery

Everton transfer rumours: Everton are likely to see a lot of change this summer with multiple players set to leave.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:12 BST

Everton are likely to undergo change this summer as multiple factors combine.

Financial issues mean they could be at risk of selling one or two of their most prized assets while there are half a dozen players that are set to leave on a free transfer or return to their parent clubs which leaves them with squad space to fill.

Hanging over their heads are the FFP charges which could result in further sanctions, but there will be a clear need to bring in players to try and finally build a squad capable of moving away from relegation battles that have stifled their progress across the past three years. With that in mind, Everton have been linked to a lot of different players across Europe and we’ve decided to see what their starting XI could look like next season if the rumours are true.

The England number one is an Everton fan-favourite and has been in great form across the season.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The defender is more pragmatic but offer a threat in both boxes and more defensively sound than the likes of Patterson and Ashley Young.

2. RB - Ben Godfrey

The ever-dependent centre-back has been a brilliant free signing.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Recently selected in the Championship 'Team of the Year' he would be a brilliant replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite and boasts a very similar make-up.

4. CB - Jacob Greaves

