Everton’s future is uncertain as financial issues and takeover debates rumble on and it will certainly have an effect on their transfer dealings this summer.

Players have already departed on free transfers and returned to their parent clubs after loan spells which has meant Everton’s squad is even more bare than it was last season. Recruitment will be needed but there is a strong belief that they will have to sell a star man to help raise funds.

As a result, there have been plenty of rumours circling around the club over who they could target and we’ve decided to put together their potential starting line-up for next season based on the most recent news.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England number one has a huge summer ahead of him but he could see a lot of change by the time he lines up for next season in Blue. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Yukinari Sugawara The right-back is available for less than £10m and could offer a new threat going forward from defence. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images