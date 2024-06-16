Everton’s future is uncertain as financial issues and takeover debates rumble on and it will certainly have an effect on their transfer dealings this summer.
Players have already departed on free transfers and returned to their parent clubs after loan spells which has meant Everton’s squad is even more bare than it was last season. Recruitment will be needed but there is a strong belief that they will have to sell a star man to help raise funds.
As a result, there have been plenty of rumours circling around the club over who they could target and we’ve decided to put together their potential starting line-up for next season based on the most recent news.
