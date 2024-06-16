The club has to ensure their comply with financial regulations but maintain a squad capable of remaining in the Premier League at the same timeThe club has to ensure their comply with financial regulations but maintain a squad capable of remaining in the Premier League at the same time
Everton's £170m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including Chelsea star and Bundesliga bargain - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 16th Jun 2024, 17:01 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 17:11 BST

Everton transfer news: While finances may be tight right now, Everton are still being linked with several moves this summer.

Everton’s future is uncertain as financial issues and takeover debates rumble on and it will certainly have an effect on their transfer dealings this summer.

Players have already departed on free transfers and returned to their parent clubs after loan spells which has meant Everton’s squad is even more bare than it was last season. Recruitment will be needed but there is a strong belief that they will have to sell a star man to help raise funds.

As a result, there have been plenty of rumours circling around the club over who they could target and we’ve decided to put together their potential starting line-up for next season based on the most recent news.

The England number one has a huge summer ahead of him but he could see a lot of change by the time he lines up for next season in Blue.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one has a huge summer ahead of him but he could see a lot of change by the time he lines up for next season in Blue.

The right-back is available for less than £10m and could offer a new threat going forward from defence.

2. RB - Yukinari Sugawara

The right-back is available for less than £10m and could offer a new threat going forward from defence.

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club.

The German defender's contract expires next summer and could cost just £6m as his release clause his exceptionally low.

4. CB - Timo Hubers

The German defender's contract expires next summer and could cost just £6m as his release clause his exceptionally low.

