While Everton fans are hopeful of an active summer transfer window, there are no guarantees due to their financial issues.
There will be some movement as we have already seen Andre Gomes, Andy Lonergan and Dele Alli depart but funds will need to be raised to help the club comply with financial fair play. Nevertheless, the squads needs strengthening once again and there are plenty of players that have been linked with a move that could help them build on their 15th-place finish.
Here’s what their starting line-up could look like if all the transfer rumours are true.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
Coming off his best season at the club, he seems to get better with age and experience.
2. RB - Yukinari Sugawara
An experienced, young and all-action right-back is available for less than £10m? It sounds too good to be true. But Sugawara is attracting attention from Premier League clubs after impressing in Holland and he is a regular starter for Japan and he would bring a quality going forward at full-back that Everton simply don't have.
3. CB - James Tarkowski
Tarkowski has been a rock at the back for two seasons in a row and was a vital part of why they conceded the fourth-least goals.
4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
While he is a target for multiple clubs, Everton are holding firm on his huge price tag and will hope to raise funds from other areas. Photo: Jan Kruger
