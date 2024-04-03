But the summer should bring change as players return to their parent clubs as well as certain players have contracts endingBut the summer should bring change as players return to their parent clubs as well as certain players have contracts ending
Everton transfer news: The Everton squad could certainly experience changes this summer if key assets are sold.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 18:51 BST

Everton's current financial position means it could be very difficult to sign players this summer.

However, they may have to part ways with key assets such as Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite who are currently being targeted by a few star clubs. If so, it could see them bring in a few players across the board. With the summer likely to see a few players leave due to contracts and loans ending, there is gaps to be filled in the squad. Therefore, we've decided to look at what their rumoured starting XI could look like if the latest transfer reports are true (and we've taken Everton's squad values from Transfermarkt).

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The goalkeeper is a key player and will continue to be for years to come.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The goalkeeper is a key player and will continue to be for years to come.

The right-back has had a development year but he should start next year as the first-choice right-back due to their money issues.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The right-back has had a development year but he should start next year as the first-choice right-back due to their money issues.

The centre-back has been brilliant since arriving on a free and he will be key going forward, especially if Branthwaite departs.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The centre-back has been brilliant since arriving on a free and he will be key going forward, especially if Branthwaite departs.

The Hull City defender has been linked with a move and he could replace Branthwaite, who is being targeted by multiple clubs this summer. If he goes, Greaves is a very similar profile as a tall, athletic, left-footed centre-back who has progressed through the EFL.

4. CB - Jacob Greaves

The Hull City defender has been linked with a move and he could replace Branthwaite, who is being targeted by multiple clubs this summer. If he goes, Greaves is a very similar profile as a tall, athletic, left-footed centre-back who has progressed through the EFL.

