Everton's current financial position means it could be very difficult to sign players this summer.
However, they may have to part ways with key assets such as Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite who are currently being targeted by a few star clubs. If so, it could see them bring in a few players across the board. With the summer likely to see a few players leave due to contracts and loans ending, there is gaps to be filled in the squad. Therefore, we've decided to look at what their rumoured starting XI could look like if the latest transfer reports are true (and we've taken Everton's squad values from Transfermarkt).
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
The goalkeeper is a key player and will continue to be for years to come.
2. RB - Nathan Patterson
The right-back has had a development year but he should start next year as the first-choice right-back due to their money issues.
3. CB - James Tarkowski
The centre-back has been brilliant since arriving on a free and he will be key going forward, especially if Branthwaite departs.
4. CB - Jacob Greaves
The Hull City defender has been linked with a move and he could replace Branthwaite, who is being targeted by multiple clubs this summer. If he goes, Greaves is a very similar profile as a tall, athletic, left-footed centre-back who has progressed through the EFL.