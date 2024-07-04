Everton have already seen their fortunes turn in the market after securing three signings before pre-season.
Financial issues have somewhat subsided after some clever deals to stave off profit and sustainability breaches and their focus on lower-cost, quality additions could prove dividends next season. It’s clear that they needed depth and additional quality to move away from another relegation and, as it stands, they are on track to do just that. Therefore, with plenty of exciting rumours hitting the internet, we’ve decided to cut through the noise to predict how Everton could line-up next season if the rumours are true.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
Who else? | AFP via Getty Images
2. RB - Jackson Tchatchoua
Linked with a move for less than £8m, the Cameroon international is only 22 and he would offer a more attacking threat at full-back and give Everton more confidence in a position that was difficult to fill last season. | AFP via Getty Images
3. CB - James Tarkowski
The defender was an ever-present last season and has now completed 38 games across his first two years at the club. | AFP via Getty Images
4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Man United's interest in Matthias De Ligt seems to have ruled out their move for Branthwaite and keeping hold of the youngster will be huge for their prospects next season. | Getty Images
