Financial issues have somewhat subsided after some clever deals to stave off profit and sustainability breaches and their focus on lower-cost, quality additions could prove dividends next season. It’s clear that they needed depth and additional quality to move away from another relegation and, as it stands, they are on track to do just that. Therefore, with plenty of exciting rumours hitting the internet, we’ve decided to cut through the noise to predict how Everton could line-up next season if the rumours are true.