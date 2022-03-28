Patrick Bamford is prepared for another spell on the sidelines for Leeds United.

Everton’s relegation rivals Leeds United have been hit by a big injury blow ahead of the business end of the season.

The Whites will be without Patrick Bamford for the next six weeks as he’s set to undergo surgery for an ongoing foot injury.

The striker’s been troubled with the problem throughout the campaign and been limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Bamford’s setback is certainly bad news for Jesse Marsch’s side amid their battle for Premier League survival.

Leeds sit in 16th spot and four points ahead of 17th-placed Everton.

However, the Toffees have played three games fewer.

Leeds’ head of medicine and performance, Rob Price, told the club’s website: “As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons, he has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.