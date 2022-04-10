Everton defeated Manchester United on Saturday to give their Premier League survival chances a huge lift.

Heading into the latest round of fixtures, Toffees supporters had genuine relegation fears after a 3-2 loss at Burnley.

But a deserved 1-0 victory over Manchester United, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half goal lifted Frank Lampard’s side four points above the drop zone.

Everton moved on to 28 points ahead of their main rivals playing.

On Saturday, 16th-placed Leeds United travelled to 19th-placed Watford.

Evertonians were cheering on Leeds - and got their wish. Jesse Marsch’s side clinched a comfortable 3-0 success at Vicarage Road.

Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison were on target for the Whites.

As a result, Watford remain six points behind Everton on 22 points having played a game more.

The pair are set to meet at Vicarage Road next month.

And today, basement side Norwich City welcomed 18th-placed Burnley to Carrow Road.

It proved another perfect result for the Blues as Norwich ran out 2-0 winners.

Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki were on target for the Canaries either side of half-time.

It means Burnley still trail Everton by four points with eight games to go.

Norwich, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table but are now within a point of Watford.