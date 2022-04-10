Everton’s Premier League survival chances have been handed a big boost after this weekend’s results.
Heading into the latest round of fixtures, Toffees supporters had genuine relegation fears after a 3-2 loss at Burnley.
But a deserved 1-0 victory over Manchester United, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half goal lifted Frank Lampard’s side four points above the drop zone.
Everton moved on to 28 points ahead of their main rivals playing.
On Saturday, 16th-placed Leeds United travelled to 19th-placed Watford.
Evertonians were cheering on Leeds - and got their wish. Jesse Marsch’s side clinched a comfortable 3-0 success at Vicarage Road.
Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison were on target for the Whites.
As a result, Watford remain six points behind Everton on 22 points having played a game more.
The pair are set to meet at Vicarage Road next month.
And today, basement side Norwich City welcomed 18th-placed Burnley to Carrow Road.
It proved another perfect result for the Blues as Norwich ran out 2-0 winners.
Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki were on target for the Canaries either side of half-time.
It means Burnley still trail Everton by four points with eight games to go.
Norwich, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table but are now within a point of Watford.
As things stand, 18 points would guarantee Everton Premier League survival regardless of other results around them.