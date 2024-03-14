Sean Dyche has suffered from a lack of finances but they could look to sell to buy this summer.Sean Dyche has suffered from a lack of finances but they could look to sell to buy this summer.
Everton's rumoured £202m starting line-up if transfer reports are true - gallery

Everton transfer news: The Everton squad will undergo some changes this summer but what could happen?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 18:43 GMT

Everton are set for major changes in the club this summer and we've already seen some take effect.

Finances will continue to be tight and there are still question marks alongside the club's proposed takeover and potential points deduction, and they may be forced to sell some of their key assets. Some players are leaving and some are rumoured to come in and with plenty of reports circling around at the moment, we've decided to predict what Everton's line-up could look like after the summer. And we've taken their value from Transfermarkt.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

3. CB - James Tarkowski

4. CB - Jacob Greaves

The defender has been in great form for Hull and has come up through the football league, gaining valuable experience. Targeted by a few PL clubs, the left-footed centre-back could replace Branthwaite if he is sold this summer. Photo: George Wood

