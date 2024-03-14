Everton are set for major changes in the club this summer and we've already seen some take effect.
Finances will continue to be tight and there are still question marks alongside the club's proposed takeover and potential points deduction, and they may be forced to sell some of their key assets. Some players are leaving and some are rumoured to come in and with plenty of reports circling around at the moment, we've decided to predict what Everton's line-up could look like after the summer. And we've taken their value from Transfermarkt.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
One of the club's most reliable figures and a fan-favourite.
2. RB - Nathan Patterson
He should be given a chance to start every game as he has built up enough experience, but Dyche hasn't given him too many extended runs in the side this season.
3. CB - James Tarkowski
The Everton defender has been a brilliant free signing and has been available for every Premier League game since August 2022.
4. CB - Jacob Greaves
The defender has been in great form for Hull and has come up through the football league, gaining valuable experience. Targeted by a few PL clubs, the left-footed centre-back could replace Branthwaite if he is sold this summer. Photo: George Wood