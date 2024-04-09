While Everton are languishing in another relegation battle, they have actually produced one of the league’s highest expected goals against tally.

Point deductions have dragged the club back into danger of being relegated but, in general, they have been extremely wasteful in front of goal. Creating plenty across their games this season, especially at Goodison Park, has been frustrating for fans as goals have been at a premium. In contrast, they boast the fourth best defence in the league which has been their saving grace but their issues have come at the other end of the pitch.

There are multiple reasons for this but the trio of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Vitalyi Mykolenko have all been brilliant, as well as Jordan Pickford.

With the focus on point deductions and appeals right now, we’ve decided to focus on solely on the football side of Everton by charting where they sit across 20 teams for expected goals against. The gallery shows every team’s xGA figure as well as how much they’ve overperformed (+) or underperformed (-) in comparison to it.

1 . 20th - Luton Town Expected goals against - 75.65 (+10.68)

2 . 19th - Sheffield United Expected goals against - 68.79 (-13.21)

3 . 18th - Manchester United Expected goals against - 61.23 (+15.23)