Everton's January business has been mostly focused on the shocking news that they were charged for a second time by the Premier League for allegedly breaching FFP rules.

The news was certainly a huge setback, given their original charge earlier in the season which resulted in a 10-point deduction. It has meant their already thin finances are even tighter and any moves are unlikely.

In the summer, three of their five signings consisted of two loans and a free signing, while £25m and £12m was spent on Beto and Youssef Chermiti and all of their links in January have continued to be loan signings. Sean Dyche has even expressed it would be a 'surprise' if any late deals were done but nothing can be ruled out. Reports are continuing to link them with loan moves so perhaps something could go their way.

Nevertheless, with the window just days from closing, we've decided to see what Everton's starting XI could look like in 2024 if the rumours are to be believed.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton keeper is still the undisputed number one at club and international level.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson The defender is always improving and is still young and developing but certainly shows potential. Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . CB - James Tarkowski A key figure at the back, he stands as one of the club's best deals in recent years. A free signing from Burnley, he played every single minute of last season.