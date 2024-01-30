Register
BREAKING
Everton's finances are tight and it remains to be seen if any business can be done this year without selling one of their key assets.Everton's finances are tight and it remains to be seen if any business can be done this year without selling one of their key assets.
Everton's finances are tight and it remains to be seen if any business can be done this year without selling one of their key assets.

Everton's starting XI if January rumours are true including West Ham winger - gallery

Everton have endured a difficult time with finances in recent months, meaning their January window has been very quiet, but there's still time.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Jan 2024, 18:05 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 18:12 GMT

Everton's January business has been mostly focused on the shocking news that they were charged for a second time by the Premier League for allegedly breaching FFP rules.

The news was certainly a huge setback, given their original charge earlier in the season which resulted in a 10-point deduction. It has meant their already thin finances are even tighter and any moves are unlikely.

In the summer, three of their five signings consisted of two loans and a free signing, while £25m and £12m was spent on Beto and Youssef Chermiti and all of their links in January have continued to be loan signings. Sean Dyche has even expressed it would be a 'surprise' if any late deals were done but nothing can be ruled out. Reports are continuing to link them with loan moves so perhaps something could go their way.

Nevertheless, with the window just days from closing, we've decided to see what Everton's starting XI could look like in 2024 if the rumours are to be believed.

The Everton keeper is still the undisputed number one at club and international level.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The Everton keeper is still the undisputed number one at club and international level.

The defender is always improving and is still young and developing but certainly shows potential.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The defender is always improving and is still young and developing but certainly shows potential. Photo: Alex Livesey

A key figure at the back, he stands as one of the club's best deals in recent years. A free signing from Burnley, he played every single minute of last season.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

A key figure at the back, he stands as one of the club's best deals in recent years. A free signing from Burnley, he played every single minute of last season.

Currently at Lyon, the six foot six defender became the first Irish player to play in the French league for over 20 years and has been linked with a move to Everton. With Jarrad Branthwaite being targeted by multiple top clubs, O'Brien could be a cheaper alternative as Everton may need to raise funds by selling one of their key assets.

4. CB - Jake O'Brien

Currently at Lyon, the six foot six defender became the first Irish player to play in the French league for over 20 years and has been linked with a move to Everton. With Jarrad Branthwaite being targeted by multiple top clubs, O'Brien could be a cheaper alternative as Everton may need to raise funds by selling one of their key assets.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSean Dyche