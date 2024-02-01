Register
BREAKING
Financial challenges have been well-documented but Sean Dyche needed reinforcements and got nothing. Once again, his job has become hugely difficult.Financial challenges have been well-documented but Sean Dyche needed reinforcements and got nothing. Once again, his job has become hugely difficult.
Financial challenges have been well-documented but Sean Dyche needed reinforcements and got nothing. Once again, his job has become hugely difficult.

Everton's starting XI if transfer rumours are true including towering Ligue 1 defender - gallery

Everton would have loved to have brought players in but the finances simply haven't been there.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 1st Feb 2024, 19:29 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 19:33 GMT

The January window has been a difficult one for Everton; a lack of finances has meant their hands have been tied when it comes to doing deals.

It has caused a great deal of frustration which has been added to their original fury following their 10-point deduction and then second charge by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules.

Considering their issues, one of their main goals was to keep hold of key players and they have achieved that but the loan market has proven a difficult nut to crack as they have had multiple approaches kicked back. But, that hasn't stopped them from being linked with a whole host of players so we've decided to compile what their starting line-up could look like if the reports are true. You know, for fun.

The England number one has kept 8 clean sheets this season and he made a stunning save to earn a point against Fulham last time out.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one has kept 8 clean sheets this season and he made a stunning save to earn a point against Fulham last time out.

The Scottish right-back has a great mentor in Seamus Coleman but he needs to show more consistency.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The Scottish right-back has a great mentor in Seamus Coleman but he needs to show more consistency. Photo: Alex Livesey

The ever-present defender has been a very strong signing and continues to be a fearless leader on the pitch.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The ever-present defender has been a very strong signing and continues to be a fearless leader on the pitch.

The Lyon defender is a towering 6ft6 presence who originally came through at Crystal Palace and looks tailor made to be an Everton defender. Big, strong and decisive, he is certainly a target for the summer.

4. CB - Jake O'Brien

The Lyon defender is a towering 6ft6 presence who originally came through at Crystal Palace and looks tailor made to be an Everton defender. Big, strong and decisive, he is certainly a target for the summer. Photo: (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League