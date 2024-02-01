The January window has been a difficult one for Everton ; a lack of finances has meant their hands have been tied when it comes to doing deals.

It has caused a great deal of frustration which has been added to their original fury following their 10-point deduction and then second charge by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules.

Considering their issues, one of their main goals was to keep hold of key players and they have achieved that but the loan market has proven a difficult nut to crack as they have had multiple approaches kicked back. But, that hasn't stopped them from being linked with a whole host of players so we've decided to compile what their starting line-up could look like if the reports are true. You know, for fun.