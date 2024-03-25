Everton will hope experience drags them through another Premier League relegation battle with just 10 games to ensure survival. Sean Dyche's side have already been deducted six points and have a second financial breach hearing to come, but remain four points clear of the bottom three.

Survival must signal the start of a busy summer at Goodison Park with Everton needing to strengthen, despite the financial concerns that saw them docked points in the first place. Potential big-money exits - namely Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana - could pave the way for wider investment but business will need to be shrewd.

Everton might not have much money to play with, but those in charge at Goodison will be working hard to identify potential targets and reports have cited interest in a number of top players. With that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has put together a potential starting-XI for next season if some of those rumours come true.

1 . GK: Jordan Pickford Regularly linked with a move away but Everton will be keen to keep their shot-stopper and Pickford had shown no desire to leave.

2 . RB: Nathan Patterson 22-year-old will be keen to make the step up and start more regularly, particularly with Seamus Coleman set to leave when his contract expires.

3 . CB: James Tarkowski Will likely take the captaincy on a permanent basis if Coleman does leave. Played more Premier League minutes than any other outfielder at Everton this season.