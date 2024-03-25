Everton will hope experience drags them through another Premier League relegation battle with just 10 games to ensure survival. Sean Dyche's side have already been deducted six points and have a second financial breach hearing to come, but remain four points clear of the bottom three.
Survival must signal the start of a busy summer at Goodison Park with Everton needing to strengthen, despite the financial concerns that saw them docked points in the first place. Potential big-money exits - namely Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana - could pave the way for wider investment but business will need to be shrewd.
Everton might not have much money to play with, but those in charge at Goodison will be working hard to identify potential targets and reports have cited interest in a number of top players. With that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has put together a potential starting-XI for next season if some of those rumours come true.