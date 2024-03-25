Everton's starting XI next season if transfer rumours are true with Leeds United & Man City stars signed - gallery

Everton will need to strengthen in the summer if they stay in the Premier League.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 25th Mar 2024, 18:30 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 18:47 GMT

Everton will hope experience drags them through another Premier League relegation battle with just 10 games to ensure survival. Sean Dyche's side have already been deducted six points and have a second financial breach hearing to come, but remain four points clear of the bottom three.

Survival must signal the start of a busy summer at Goodison Park with Everton needing to strengthen, despite the financial concerns that saw them docked points in the first place. Potential big-money exits - namely Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana - could pave the way for wider investment but business will need to be shrewd.

Everton might not have much money to play with, but those in charge at Goodison will be working hard to identify potential targets and reports have cited interest in a number of top players. With that in mind, LiverpoolWorld has put together a potential starting-XI for next season if some of those rumours come true.

Regularly linked with a move away but Everton will be keen to keep their shot-stopper and Pickford had shown no desire to leave.

1. GK: Jordan Pickford

22-year-old will be keen to make the step up and start more regularly, particularly with Seamus Coleman set to leave when his contract expires.

2. RB: Nathan Patterson

Will likely take the captaincy on a permanent basis if Coleman does leave. Played more Premier League minutes than any other outfielder at Everton this season.

3. CB: James Tarkowski

Has been tipped as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite and comes with a £20m price-tag. 24-year-old has been a regular at Sunderland in the Championship and developed at Arsenal's academy.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

