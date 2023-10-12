Register
Everton’s strongest XI revealed after wins over Bournemouth, Brentford & Aston Villa - gallery

Sean Dyche’s side have rediscovered their form after a poor start to the season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

The international break is often a two-week period of reflection for club fans and the Everton faithful will still be thinking back to their glorious 3-0 victory over Bournemouth before the break.

Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Sean Dyche a much-needed win and now there’s optimism at Goodison Park once again.

They face a tough set of fixtures after the break, but there is certainly a chance of earning points if they can replicate their recent form, as long as they can continue to field their strongest starting XI.

But what exactly is that? LiverpoolWorld has decided to post our strongest Everton XI coupled with their strongest matchday bench with nine substitutes.

The England number one has been in fine form once again.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one has been in fine form once again.

Still learning, Patterson has shown signs of quality on the right and will feel more secure next to Tarkowski and Branthwaite, who have developed a strong partnership.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Still learning, Patterson has shown signs of quality on the right and will feel more secure next to Tarkowski and Branthwaite, who have developed a strong partnership.

An ever-present, he is one of the team’s key performers.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present, he is one of the team's key performers.

The youngster has been one of Everton’s best players this season and has earned a new contract off the back of his strong performances.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The youngster has been one of Everton's best players this season and has earned a new contract off the back of his strong performances.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
