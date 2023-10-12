Sean Dyche’s side have rediscovered their form after a poor start to the season.

The international break is often a two-week period of reflection for club fans and the Everton faithful will still be thinking back to their glorious 3-0 victory over Bournemouth before the break.

Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Sean Dyche a much-needed win and now there’s optimism at Goodison Park once again.

They face a tough set of fixtures after the break, but there is certainly a chance of earning points if they can replicate their recent form, as long as they can continue to field their strongest starting XI.

But what exactly is that? LiverpoolWorld has decided to post our strongest Everton XI coupled with their strongest matchday bench with nine substitutes.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England number one has been in fine form once again.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Still learning, Patterson has shown signs of quality on the right and will feel more secure next to Tarkowski and Branthwaite, who have developed a strong partnership.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski An ever-present, he is one of the team’s key performers.