Everton’s strongest XI revealed ahead of Merseyside derby against Liverpool - gallery

Everton will face Liverpool immediately after the international break, and will be hoping to field their strongest XI.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:47 BST

Everton’s recent upturn in form has certainly been well earned after a difficult spell and it’s given fans an answer to what was an improbable question only weeks ago.

Their strongest eleven is now clearer than ever and that is mostly down to Sean Dyche being able to choose from almost his whole squad, as injuries have slowly cleared up.

Both ends of the pitch are more assured and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as they are set to face their old city rivals in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Ahead of that game, here’s LiverpoolWorld’s opinion of what Everton’s strongest XI looks like.

He remains England’s number one, and rightly so, after his strong from across the past year.

He remains England’s number one, and rightly so, after his strong from across the past year.

The Scottish international has just turned 22 and is becoming more experienced by the week.

The Scottish international has just turned 22 and is becoming more experienced by the week.

An ever-present in Everton’s side, he is their fearless leader at the back.

An ever-present in Everton’s side, he is their fearless leader at the back.

The youngster has dazzled since arriving back from PSV last season and looks like one of the best young defenders in the league.

The youngster has dazzled since arriving back from PSV last season and looks like one of the best young defenders in the league.

