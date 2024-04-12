Interest is strong for the likes of Jarrad BranthwaiteInterest is strong for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton's stunning £188m starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

Everton transfer news: The Everton squad could look very different come the start of next season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 18:15 BST

Everton will undergo plenty of changes in the summer as the club looks to balance multiple off-the-pitch issues.

That will certainly affect the squad as it depends on how much money will be readily available for replenishing the squad after a difficult period. As it stands, eight players could depart at the end of their current deals and there is concrete interest from multiple clubs for Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite which could earn the club over £100m.

Therefore, we’ve decided to look at the rumours regarding transfers at Everton to see how their starting XI could look like next season. Values taken from Transfermarkt.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

3. CB - James Tarkowski

4. CB - Jacob Greaves

The Hull defender has gone through the levels of the EFL and is almost a like-for-like physical replacement for Branthwaite.

