Everton will undergo plenty of changes in the summer as the club looks to balance multiple off-the-pitch issues.
That will certainly affect the squad as it depends on how much money will be readily available for replenishing the squad after a difficult period. As it stands, eight players could depart at the end of their current deals and there is concrete interest from multiple clubs for Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite which could earn the club over £100m.
Therefore, we’ve decided to look at the rumours regarding transfers at Everton to see how their starting XI could look like next season. Values taken from Transfermarkt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.