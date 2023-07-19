Everton’s top 10 most expensive signings of all-time - where are they now?

Everton’s transfer business in recent years is certainly a hop topic of discussion, as the club has struggled to compete as they once did.

Over the years, they’ve managed to secure some brilliant deals but they’ve also spent big on players where it simply hasn’t worked out.

The latter has certainly been the story of recent times; owner Farhad Moshiri has greenlit over £500m of signings since 2016 and despite the funds being allocated, they’ve only seen the club struggle to make any real progress.

It must be said, given how money has only increased in the sport across the last decade, all the players in this list are from 2014-onwards, with a large majority coming from the last five years.

LiverpoolWorld has decided to focus on the club’s most expensive signings, to track their progress from their time at Everton to where they currently are now.

1 . Gylfi Sigurdsson - £44m The Icelandic international had impressed at Spurs and Swansea before Everton spent big on the attacking midfielder. Playing over 150 times for Everton, he scored 31 times, but he left the club in 2022h after alleged legal issues which has meant he is unlikely to feature in professional football until the situation is resolved.

2 . Richarlison - £36m Bought from Watford in 2018, he went onto be a fan-favourite across his four years at the club. Scoring vital goals in their relegation battle in the 2021/22 season, he was then sold for a big profit as Spurs came calling. He had netted 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 games in what was a solid return given the squad issues that plagued Everton across his time at the club. Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . Amadou Onana - £31.5m Bought in the summer of 2022, Onana was a sought-after young midfielder and has been linked with a move away to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea since. His first season at Everton was mixed but, at 21, he’s shown there is certainly a strong player there.

4 . Romelu Lukaku - £31m Lukaku signed from Chelsea in 2014, in what was a brilliant coup for the club at the time. He scored at a regular rate which included 87 goals and 29 assists across 166 games and it stands as one of the best periods of the Belgian’s career. He was then sold for a big profit as Manchester United came calling.