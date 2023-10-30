Register
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Everton’s top 10 Premier League goalscorers revealed after Dominic Calvert-Lewin reaches 50 - gallery

The Everton striker reached a landmark 50 goals for the club over the weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT

Everton’s victory over West Ham at the weekend was a brilliant three points for Sean Dyche’s side as Dominic Calvert-Lewin led the way.

His 51st minute strike saw him produce a smart turn into space away from two defenders before firing in with a smart finish from the edge of the box.

It was a personal triumph for the 26-year-old; that goal saw him reach 50 goals for Everton since joining in 2017 and now he has his sights set on climbing the list in the near future.

In terms of the Premier League, he should be able to top the charts for the club in this era but in terms of their overall history, he sits 24th and he could feasibly reach the top six (82 goals) across the next few years if he can stay fit.

Following his achievement at the weekend, LiverpoolWorld has decided to reveal Everton’s top 10 Premier League scorers.

The Belgian played some of the best football of his career at Goodison Park and was universally loved by fans. Manchester United paid big money (£75m) to acquire him and many fans point towards this version of the forward as being the ‘best Lukaku’.

1. Romelu Lukaku - 68 Goals

The Belgian played some of the best football of his career at Goodison Park and was universally loved by fans. Manchester United paid big money (£75m) to acquire him and many fans point towards this version of the forward as being the ‘best Lukaku’.

‘Big Dunc’ is another fan favourite. His never say die attitude and imposing presence gave Everton plenty of steel and he often produced for the Toffees. Those goals came across two spells at the club and he will always be adored by the fans.

2. Duncan Ferguson - 60 Goals

‘Big Dunc’ is another fan favourite. His never say die attitude and imposing presence gave Everton plenty of steel and he often produced for the Toffees. Those goals came across two spells at the club and he will always be adored by the fans.

Cahill was a brilliant second-striker during his time at the club and was an absolute bargain at £1.5m. He produced plenty of great moments such as brilliant headers, overhead kicks and unforgettable goals, but perhaps he was most known for his celebration, which saw him run to the corner flag after scoring to throw a few boxing combinations on the nearest corner flag.

3. Tim Cahill - 56 Goals

Cahill was a brilliant second-striker during his time at the club and was an absolute bargain at £1.5m. He produced plenty of great moments such as brilliant headers, overhead kicks and unforgettable goals, but perhaps he was most known for his celebration, which saw him run to the corner flag after scoring to throw a few boxing combinations on the nearest corner flag.

Everton’s current striker has rediscovered his form and, more importantly, his fitness in recent weeks and is looking better with every coming game. He will have his sight set on beating Lukaku’s total in the future and provided he stays fit, he will hope to climb the all-time table as 83 goals would be enough to see him reach 6th place.

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 50 Goals

Everton’s current striker has rediscovered his form and, more importantly, his fitness in recent weeks and is looking better with every coming game. He will have his sight set on beating Lukaku’s total in the future and provided he stays fit, he will hope to climb the all-time table as 83 goals would be enough to see him reach 6th place.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dominic Calvert-LewinPremier LeagueSean DycheWest Ham