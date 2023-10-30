Everton’s victory over West Ham at the weekend was a brilliant three points for Sean Dyche’s side as Dominic Calvert-Lewin led the way.

His 51st minute strike saw him produce a smart turn into space away from two defenders before firing in with a smart finish from the edge of the box.

It was a personal triumph for the 26-year-old; that goal saw him reach 50 goals for Everton since joining in 2017 and now he has his sights set on climbing the list in the near future.

In terms of the Premier League, he should be able to top the charts for the club in this era but in terms of their overall history, he sits 24th and he could feasibly reach the top six (82 goals) across the next few years if he can stay fit.

Following his achievement at the weekend, LiverpoolWorld has decided to reveal Everton’s top 10 Premier League scorers.

1 . Romelu Lukaku - 68 Goals The Belgian played some of the best football of his career at Goodison Park and was universally loved by fans. Manchester United paid big money (£75m) to acquire him and many fans point towards this version of the forward as being the ‘best Lukaku’.

2 . Duncan Ferguson - 60 Goals ‘Big Dunc’ is another fan favourite. His never say die attitude and imposing presence gave Everton plenty of steel and he often produced for the Toffees. Those goals came across two spells at the club and he will always be adored by the fans.

3 . Tim Cahill - 56 Goals Cahill was a brilliant second-striker during his time at the club and was an absolute bargain at £1.5m. He produced plenty of great moments such as brilliant headers, overhead kicks and unforgettable goals, but perhaps he was most known for his celebration, which saw him run to the corner flag after scoring to throw a few boxing combinations on the nearest corner flag.