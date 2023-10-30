Everton’s top 10 Premier League goalscorers revealed after Dominic Calvert-Lewin reaches 50 - gallery
The Everton striker reached a landmark 50 goals for the club over the weekend.
Everton’s victory over West Ham at the weekend was a brilliant three points for Sean Dyche’s side as Dominic Calvert-Lewin led the way.
His 51st minute strike saw him produce a smart turn into space away from two defenders before firing in with a smart finish from the edge of the box.
It was a personal triumph for the 26-year-old; that goal saw him reach 50 goals for Everton since joining in 2017 and now he has his sights set on climbing the list in the near future.
In terms of the Premier League, he should be able to top the charts for the club in this era but in terms of their overall history, he sits 24th and he could feasibly reach the top six (82 goals) across the next few years if he can stay fit.
Following his achievement at the weekend, LiverpoolWorld has decided to reveal Everton’s top 10 Premier League scorers.