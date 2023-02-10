Everton’s top five performers in the Premier League this season revealed

Who have been Everton’s standout performers this season?

Having endured a torrid season so far, Everton’s resurgence against leaders Arsenal last weekend saw them begin to turn the tide in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

Under Frank Lampard, they remained fixed in the bottom three for the majority of the campaign, with only a few players able to hold their heads, somewhat, high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, even in a team that has struggled, there are still players who have stood out more than others.

We’ve used WhoScored’s ratings to see who Everton’s top five performers have been this season.

Demarai Gray - 6.63

Most will bring up the incredible solo effort he scored against Manchester City at the Etihad earlier this season, in what looked a huge result for Lampard’s side. Gray has been inconsistent, but has produced moments of magic, with three goals and one assist to his name and will continue to be a starter under Dyche.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Iwobi - 6.71

Having played every game so far, Iwobi has been a key figure this season. His redemption as an all-action central midfielder has seen him blossom and the fact he’s also produced one goal alongside five assists in what has been a very out-of-form side deserves recognition. Dyche will depend his energy and industry for the rest of the season, no doubt.

Jordan Pickford - 6.81

Pickford has been especially busy this season due to Everton’s poor form and he’s risen to the challenge. He’s produced two MOTM performances in 20 games so far and even produced one assist that sees him draw level with Alisson Becker. Still, if your goalkeeper is among your top five performing players, typically, that’s not a good sign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amadou Onana - 6.84

A fan-favourite already, Onana has been all-action and given everything in an Everton shirt so far. In 17 starts he’s managed one goal and one assist and, at times, has been a destructive force in midfield. He’s quickly grown into a key figure since joining in the summer and the 21-year-old will only get better under Dyche.

James Tarkowski - 6.96