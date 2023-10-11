The win against Bournemouth saw Everton win three of their last four games.

Everton’s season has been a whirlwind already but they find themselves currently in a strong position following their last four games before the international break.

Wins over Aston Villa, Brentford and Bournemouth were enough to offset an awful home defeat to Luton Town and give hope for a more optimistic future under Sean Dyche.

With a nearly fully fit squad to choose from and new signings and new faces starting to gel, there is hope for their next set of fixtures.

However, there are some tough encounters on the horizon but hope is certainly renewed after that brilliant three-goal victory before the break.

We’ve decided to look at their next eight fixtures in all competitions and predict the outcome of those games - will they be successful? Only time will tell.

1 . Liverpool (A) - 21st October 12:30pm The Merseyside derby is up next for Dyche’s men which could be difficult given Liverpool’s home record this season. But Everton head there with confidence and have nothing to lose which should see a close, hard-fought game. Prediction: 2-1 defeat.

2 . West Ham (A) - 29th October The Hammers have been in brilliant form and have been strong at home. Everton will have to be at their best to get anything from the game. They can hope to catch them off guard as they travel to Olympiakos just days before. Prediction: 1-1 draw.

3 . Burnley (H) - 1st November Having beaten Villa in the previous round, they should be confident of beating a struggling Burnley side at home. A cup run may not be a priority but they should come through this. Prediction: 2-0 win.