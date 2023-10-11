‘Formidable’ ‘massively inconsistent’ - Everton’s upcoming fixtures predicted after Bournemouth victory - gallery
The win against Bournemouth saw Everton win three of their last four games.
Everton’s season has been a whirlwind already but they find themselves currently in a strong position following their last four games before the international break.
Wins over Aston Villa, Brentford and Bournemouth were enough to offset an awful home defeat to Luton Town and give hope for a more optimistic future under Sean Dyche.
With a nearly fully fit squad to choose from and new signings and new faces starting to gel, there is hope for their next set of fixtures.
However, there are some tough encounters on the horizon but hope is certainly renewed after that brilliant three-goal victory before the break.
We’ve decided to look at their next eight fixtures in all competitions and predict the outcome of those games - will they be successful? Only time will tell.