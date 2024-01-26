2 . Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek on loan. The Dutchman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 after being part of a historic side which saw them narrolwy miss out on the Champions League final. Despite scoring in his debut for the Red Devils, he saw little playing time afterwards and failed to secure a place under managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. He joined Everton on a loan deal along side Delle Alli but failed to make an impact. He made seven appearances and scored one goal. It was hoped that his experience in midfield would help Everton after a terrible start to the season which saw manager Rafa Benitez was sacked. He was one of Frank Lampards first signings as Everton’s boss. His time at Everton was similar to Lampard’s as manager, full of hope but underwhelming failing to achieve anything. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images