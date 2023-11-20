Steve Rotherham. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Steve Rotherham, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, has written a letter to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters following Everton's points deduction.

The Toffees have been docked an unprecedented 10 points having been deemed guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. Everton are 'shocked' by the decision and lodged an appeal.

The severe punishment has taken supporters aplenty aback, with a mass protest against the Premier League to take place before Sunday's fixture against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Mr Rotherham has written to Masters over the decision. Read what it says below.



Dear Richard,

I am writing to express my deep concern and opposition to today’s decision by the Premier League Panel to deduct 10 points from Everton Football Club. The sanction imposed is not only an unprecedented but a wholly disproportionate one too.





While I understand, and indeed support, the importance of maintaining discipline and upholding the integrity of the sport, it is crucial to ensure that any punitive measures are proportionate and just. I do not believe that this punishment fits the crime.

The decision to deduct 10 points from Everton is disproportionately severe, especially considering the club’s willingness and proactivity in working in partnership with the Premier League to ensure all dealings were FFP compliant when it was clear they were close to breaching the rules.

As many people have pointed out, the punishment imposed is excessive for the charge in question but also when compared with sanctions handed to other clubs for financial infringements. In 2010, when Portsmouth entered administration, a case of serious mismanagement, they were hit with only a 9-point penalty. For falling into administration a second time in three years, in 2012, they faced a 10-point deduction. The implication that Everton’s actions are somehow on a similar level of severity is, frankly, ludicrous.

I completely support the club’s appeal and would urge you to take a more lenient approach and consider alternative forms of punishment that do not unfairly penalize the club's players and supporters. As a founding member of both the Football League and Premier League, Everton are an important part of the fabric of English football. They deserve to be treated fairly, justly and with respect.

I look forward to your response.

Steve Rotheram