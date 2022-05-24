Anthony Gordon established himself as a key player for Everton in the 2021-22 season.

Anthony Gordon has sent a classy message to Everton fans after the finale of the 2021-22 season.

The Toffees endured a difficult campaign, for the most part, finishing 16th and only avoided Premier League relegation on the penultimate day.

However, one of the positives to take from the term was the emergence of Gordon.

The academy product, 21, came into the season on the back of a disappointing loan spell with Preston North End.

But Gordon made hurtling progress to establish himself as a key player at Goodison Park.

His passionate displays yielded four goals and three assists in 40 games - as well as earning him a breakthrough into the England under-21 set-up.

Gordon has thanked supporters for the support they’ve shown him.

But the winger admitted he’s hoping Everton do not endure the same perils next campaign.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Toffees. I will never be able to thank you enough for the support and love you have shown me this year, alongside hard work you made a lot of my childhood dreams become reality and allowed me to grow into a role I dreamt of as a kid.

“We’ve had some very good and very bad moments but we stuck together through it all. I think everyone could do without that mental rollercoaster next year though?