Eveton told summer transfer target is now worth €70m after failed bid
Mohammed Kudus is now thriving for Ajax after Everton reportedly showed interest in the summer.
Mohammed Kudus. Picture: OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Mohammed Kudus could soon become a €70 million player - little more than a week after Everton reportedly missed out on a move for him.
As the transfer window was coming to a close, it was claimed that the Toffees made a £15 million bid for the midfielder.
However, Ajax were reluctant to sell Kudus after allowing Antony to depart for Manchester United.
And despite the Ghana international reportedly refusing to train in a bid to force a switch to Goodison, he stayed at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
Kudus has now thrust his way into Ajax's plans.
He's scored four goals in his past three games.
One of those efforts came in the Dutch giants' 4-0 Champions League defeat of Rangers last week.
And after the game, ex-Ajax defender Keje Molenaar claimed Kudus is now worth significantly more than he was before the window shut.
He said: “I think that Kudus will now break through at Ajax.
“He played really well (against Rangers). He will soon be able to bring in €70 million.”
Everton would secure a deadline-day swoop for exciting youngster James Garner from Man Utd, as well as sealing the return of Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG.