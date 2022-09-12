Fabian Delph was released by Everton at the end of his contract but still remains a free agent.

Being a free agent can be a grim period for any player.

Missing pre-season, staying in shape during solo training and awaiting the phone to ring - plenty have experienced it.

Some still are despite the 2022-23 season ensuing for more than a month.

Of course, those who play their trade in the lower leagues have more have an issue. Every missed pay packet is felt.

But even those who are Premier League performers, it stil can’t be a pleasant experience.

There are a handful of immediately recognisable names still to sign for a new club.

Among the likes of Andy Carroll, Danny Rose and Adel Taarabt sits Fabian Delph.

Indeed, the midfielder is still to find a new home following his Everton departure at the end of June.

Signed for a fee of around £8.5 million from Manchester City in the summer of 2019, Delph was earmarked to help fill the void of Idrissa Gana Gueye's departure to PSG.

He was a two-time Premier League winner, an England international and had an abundance of experience.

Yet Delph's time at the Toffees, for the most part, would be a damp squib.

He was ravaged by injuries and became a much-maligned figure among large sections of supporters. They were frustrated someone on a sizeable wage was offering a distinct lack of value.

Fabian Delph receives treatment. Picture: Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

In total, Delph made just 49 appearances in three years at Goodison Park.

Amid last season's Premier League relegation scrap, Delph had a period when he spent the best part of four months on the sidelines and played only 11 times in total.

There was, however, to be a brief reprieve for Delph towarss the end of the campaign. When he did come back to fitness, even his steadfast critics couldn't deny the impact he had.

For a five-game period, supporters finally got a glimpse of what the former Leeds United favourite was signed for.

In a team bereft of confidence, Delph provided bravery in possession and nous off the ball in the engine room.

It was no coincidence that Everton yielded 11 points in the five games he played - including wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City.

During that period, debate started to rage about whether Delph should be handed a new contract.

Fabian Delph in action during Everton’s 1-0 win over Manchester United last season. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

If he could finally stay fit, some argued, he could prove an asset for the following campaign.

When asked about Delph's future, Lampard said: “He knows how I feel about him.

"It’s a decision that’s one between firstly him, his decision and what he wants, secondly, me and thirdly the club and how that comes together and now’s not the time for that one.”

However, the familiar sight of Delph trudging off the pitch injured in a 0-0 draw against Watford when safety was still not secured may have made Lampard's mind up.

Already planning for the future, Lampard wanted robust players he could rely on.

And with the midfield set to undergo major surgery, Delph was released at the end of his contract.

Ultimately, it was the correct decision. For his heroics in Everton’s survival battle, it did not outweigh the paucity of games he’d previously been unavailable for.

Everton have since made three additions in midfield. Amadou Onana (Lille) and James Garner (Man Utd) have been signed for now and the future.

And the return of Gueye from PSG has been lauded. He's now the old head in the engine room and an upgrade on Delph.

As for Delph, he remains without a club more than a month into the season.

He has been linked with a move to West Brom as they bid to return to the Premier League.