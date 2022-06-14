Gretar Steinsson is said to have joined Tottenham Hotspur after following Marcel Brands out of the Everton exit door.

The Athletic claims that the former Bolton Wanderersdefender has been appointed as a performance director at the Londoners.

Steinsson spent three years at Goodison Park as the club’s head of recruitment and development.

Having previously been technical director at Fleetwood Town, the Icelandic was appointed by former Toffees director of football Marcel Brands in December 2018.

Brands left Everton in December 2021 just a month before Rafa Benitez’s six-and-a-half-month tenure as manager came to a close.

Steinsson would follow Brands out of the exit door along with scouting manager Dan Purdy.