Ex-Everton manager 'odds-on' to take over at Bristol City

Frank Lampard has been out of work since the end of the season after leaving Chelsea and could be returning to the Championship.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard could be set for a return to management in the Championship with Bristol City, according to the latest reports.

Lampard was initially sacked by Everton in January of this year which led to the appointment of Sean Dyche who helped carry the side away from the threat of relegation.

At the same time, the former Chelsea player was reinstalled at his former club as a caretaker manager in April after Graham Potter was dismissed.

However, his record was abysmal; he managed just one victory and two draws alongside eight losses as Chelsea finished the season in 12th place.

Now, he's close to returning to the Championship, the league in which he earned his first job during the 2018/19 season at Derby County.

According to ITV journalist Ross Arnott Lampard is one of the favourites for the role with the 45-year-old looking for a new job and former Birmingham City manager John Eustace is also a name being mentioned.

Regarding the bookmakers, Lampard is 1/4 on SkyBet, having been 7/1 at the start of the week, replacing Eustace as the favourite to replace Nigel Pearson in the Ashton Gate.

Bristol City currently sit in 15th place in the league and after two wins in the last six games, Pearson was dismissed after a year and eight months in the role.

Lampard's last Championship experience saw him lead Derby to the play-off final where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Despite that, there were some brilliant moments across that campaign including the second-leg victory over Leeds United at Elland Road after losing the first-leg by a one-goal scoreline.