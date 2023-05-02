Former Everton striker Richarlison showed his support for his former side after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City last night.

Sean Dyche’s side battled to a draw at the King Power Stadium against their fellow relegation candidates as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi secured a vital point.

Despite avoiding defeat, Everton remain in the bottom three in 19th place, but they sit just one point behind Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Leicester City, who occupy the three places above them.

Just four games remain for the Toffees to avoid relegation, a threat that has loomed large for the majority of this season, as well as the previous.

Speaking of last year’s survival, one man who was integral to their escape was Richarlison - who departed for Tottenham in a deal worth £60m last summer.

Despite his new allegiances, he still has Everton close to his heart as he commented on Alex Iwobi’s Instagram post following the draw to offer his support to his former teammate.

Iwobi posted a video with the caption ‘Errors Made But the Support Stayed, Appreciate the Love. We go again!’

Before the Brazilian commented to show his support ‘Fighting every game and keep going!’.

Last season, Richarlison registered seven goal contributions in his final 10 games of the season - excluding the final game loss to Arsenal - and his two goals and one assist across the Brentford and Crystal Palace victories were vital in sustaining Everton in the Premier League.

He managed 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 appearances and the 25-year-old scored 10 times and assisted five times in 30 league appearances last season and considering Everton’s are the lowest scorers in the league this season, his contributions have been sorely missed.

