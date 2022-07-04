Andy Lonergan has reported back for Everton pre-season duty.
The veteran goalkeeper has been snapped at Finch Farm on the first day of training as the Toffees prepare for the 2022-23 season.
Lonergan joined Everton last summer and served as third-choice goalkeeper behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic throughout the campaign. He did not make a single appearance, however.
When the Blues announced their retained list in June, they revealed that the 38-year-old had been offered a new contract.
Although no official announcement has yet to be made, it appears that Lonergan - who formerly represented Liverpool, Preston and West Brom - will be remaining at Goodison Park.
A post on Everton’s live blog from the opening day of pre-season read: “Jordan Pickford hasn’t returned to Finch Farm just yet – the Everton and England keeper is on an extended break after his post-season international exploits – but Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan and Harry Tyrer are back at the training complex and have undergone their first pre-season session of 2022/23 with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.”