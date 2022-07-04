Ex-Liverpool man trains with Everton on pre-season opening day as big contract hint dropped

Andy Lonergan’s Everton contract expired at the end of June but he’ll seemingly remain at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:28 pm

Andy Lonergan has reported back for Everton pre-season duty.

The veteran goalkeeper has been snapped at Finch Farm on the first day of training as the Toffees prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Lonergan joined Everton last summer and served as third-choice goalkeeper behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic throughout the campaign. He did not make a single appearance, however.

When the Blues announced their retained list in June, they revealed that the 38-year-old had been offered a new contract.

Although no official announcement has yet to be made, it appears that Lonergan - who formerly represented Liverpool, Preston and West Brom - will be remaining at Goodison Park.

A post on Everton’s live blog from the opening day of pre-season read: “Jordan Pickford hasn’t returned to Finch Farm just yet – the Everton and England keeper is on an extended break after his post-season international exploits – but Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan and Harry Tyrer are back at the training complex and have undergone their first pre-season session of 2022/23 with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.”

