Andy Lonergan’s Everton contract expired at the end of June but he’ll seemingly remain at Goodison Park.

Andy Lonergan has reported back for Everton pre-season duty.

The veteran goalkeeper has been snapped at Finch Farm on the first day of training as the Toffees prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lonergan joined Everton last summer and served as third-choice goalkeeper behind Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic throughout the campaign. He did not make a single appearance, however.

When the Blues announced their retained list in June, they revealed that the 38-year-old had been offered a new contract.

Although no official announcement has yet to be made, it appears that Lonergan - who formerly represented Liverpool, Preston and West Brom - will be remaining at Goodison Park.