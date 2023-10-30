Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Moyes believes that Everton’s win against West Ham ‘proves’ the Toffees are stronger on the road than at Goodison Park this season.

The Toffees earned a 1-0 triumph at the London Stadium on Sunday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin notching the only goal of the encounter in the 51st minute. The victory moved Sean Dyche’s side onto 10 points in the Premier League table - with seven of them being claimed away from L4.

West Ham boss Moyes saluted the defensive performance of Everton, where he spent 11 years in the hot seat between 2002-2013, although felt that the hosts also had chances to earn a draw.

"Very close game but I expected it. Everton on the road are much better than they are at home this season and they proved it,” Moyes told the BBC. “Tough to break down, a goal whoever got it might have been the difference and they got the goal.

"We missed two or three chances but ultimately we conceded a goal and we done enough, we missed a few opportunities and we kept knocking at the door trying to get there but we couldn't score.