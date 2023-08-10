Register
Full Fantasy Premier League prices revealed for Everton squad ahead of new season - gallery

The full price list of Everton’s squad revealed ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League.

By George Priestman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

With football set to return this weekend, it also means the return of the hugely-popular free game of Fantasy Football, as fans clamour to piece together their dream team ahead of a new Premier League season.

Everton are set to kick off their new campaign against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 12, with Sean Dyche’s side looking to build on narrowly avoiding the drop last season and move away from another relegation battle.

Arriving are the experienced duo of Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young and the club are also on the verge of completing a move for Sporting’s Youssef Chermiti as well, but he does not currently have a price in the game with his deal set to be completed in the coming days. We may also see another addition on top of that.

As a result, there are new options for fans to choose from in the Fantasy Premier League - and we’ve decided to reveal the full price list for Dyche’s squad.

£4.5 - Scored 124 Points last season.

1. Jordan Pickford - GK

£4.5 - Scored 124 Points last season.

£4.0 - Scored 0 Points last season.

2. GK — João Virginia

£4.0 - Scored 0 Points last season.

£4.0 - Scored 0 points last season.

3. Andrew Lonergan - GK

£4.0 - Scored 0 points last season.

£4.5 - Scored 106 points last season.

4. James Tarkowski - Defender

£4.5 - Scored 106 points last season.

