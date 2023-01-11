Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri writes letter to Everton fans calling for answers.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Farhad Moshiri has broken his silence and penned a letter to Everton fans.

The Everton Fans’ Forum wrote an open letter to the club’s majority shareholder last week asking for acknowledgement around the concerns that supporters have around the club.

The Toffees currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, having narrowly avoided the drop last season. The #AllTogetherNow campaign, which consists of more than 67 fan and social media groups, has called for ‘sweeping changes’ to the hierarchy at Goodison Park. A sit-in protest is planned after Saturday’s clash against Southampton.

And Moshiri has given his response to the Everton Fans’ Forum below.

Dear Everton Fans' Forum,

Thank you for your letter and also more importantly for everything you do for the Club.

As the majority shareholder and proud custodian of Everton, I have the utmost respect for the support of Evertonians. I am also fully aware and understand the concerns that fans may have. I hope through my two open letters to fans in the last 12 months I have provided clarity on my position, commitment and the direction of the Club. I trust that you also agree that the Club operates a well-structured and ongoing dialogue with not only the Forum, but also the Fan Advisory Board, the Supporters' Club Committees and the many other fan groups that form the most robust fan communication network of any Club in the Premier League.

In almost seven years since my arrival at the Club, I have significantly increased my investment and our new stadium has become reality. We regularly review our performance and initiate change where we feel that the Club falls short of standard. This has meant that we have seen turnover in managers, Directors of Football and several board members, but always as we have striven to achieve success. Whilst, in virtually every instance, change has been supported and encouraged by fans, stability must be the key to progression.

I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.

I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns - of which the Forum is a part. I can confirm representatives from the Club's Board will engage with the FAB and meet with its designated representative to discuss the collated fan feedback as soon as possible following the completion of those scheduled sessions.

The focus of myself, the Club and the fans is aligned - a better Everton - and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.