Everton did not make a signing in the January transfer window despite Farhad Moshiri promising a striker.

It was a defiant statement from Farhad Moshiri that Everton fans were never going to forget. A pledge that was never going to be regarded as frivolous in such a crucial juncture of the season.

Moshiri made an emphatic declaration during an interview with Everton Fan Advisory Board chairman Jaz Ball when discussing the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We need a striker and we will get one," said Moshiri. "We strengthen the team and I have no doubt the second half of the season will be stronger."

Until the clock struck 11pm on deadline day, supporters were always going to hold the Toffes' majority shareholder to such sentiment. Well, the January transfer window is over. The hourglass is full. And Moshiri's promise in a bid to allay fears of Premier League relegation has proven empty words.

Not a single player has been added to the current squad. Despite Everton sitting 19th in the table, scoring a derisory 15 goals in 20 league games and having arguably 10 weeks to plan, supporters feel like the club has sunk deeper into the mire

This window was supposed to be a potential escape route to survival. The Blues should be in a better position than they were on 1 January. In fact, it's the antithesis. Everton's squad is weaker. They were the only Premier League club not to bolster their squad, with Southampton, Bournemouth, Wolves, West Ham and Leeds United all strengthening.

Despite already having a dearth of forward options and goals in the team, Anthony Gordon was allowed to depart for Newcastle United.

The deal of up to £45 million was a more-than-fair fee, most concurred. But that money has not been reinvested. Everton find themselves a frontman short. Gordon was scarcely prolific in the first half of the campaign but his three league goals is a fifth of the amount the club have scored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Gordon in his first Newcastle interview said that Everton had a lot of money to replace him. That has not happened. Despite a raft of names being linked - from Olivier Giroud to Andre Ayew, Ismaila Sarr to Moussa Dembele - not a single player has come in.

Of course, there was the Arnaut Danjuma saga. You can forgive Everton for thinking they'd prised the Holland international from Villarreal. The medical and media duties were all done until Tottenham Hotspur hijacked the move.

But that was a week ago. And Everton always needed more than just one attacker even if he hadn't ditched a move to Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury record over the past 18 months meant the onus could not be fully placed on him. Now it is.

Meanwhile, Neal Maupay has bagged just once since arriving from Brighton last summer. And Dwight McNeil's taken time to acclimatise since joining from Burnley.

Ellis Simms has been brought back from Sunderland after netting seven goals in the Championship. However, Tom Cannon - who has been prolific for the under-21s - was granted a loan departure to Preston. Even the much-maligned Salomon Rondon had his contract terminated. He can't come on to at least throw his weight around in the closing stages if chasing a game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton fans can some solace in the fact an astute operator in Sean Dyche has been appointed as a manager. Dyche wasn't everyone's pick to replace Frank Lampard. But as someone who worked under tight restrictions at Burnley, his hiring looks even more important.

Now the seventh manager employed during Moshiri's ownership has to deliver an escape from a relegation dogfight. In fairness, there are 18 games remaining with only three points separating the Blues and 14th-placed Leicester City.

But Dyche and Everton's challenge has been made significantly more difficult because Moshiri hasn't delivered on his pledge.