Farhad Moshiri has 'held talks' with Qatar Airways about a potential deal for naming rights to Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, reports suggest.

The Daily Mail claims that the Toffees' majority owner met with executives from the airline when in Doha for the World Cup last month. No deal has been agreed, however. Qatar Airways was founded by the Qatari Royal Family in 1993 although private investors now own 50%.

Everton's new ground north of the city centre continues to make rapid headway ahead of opening for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov's USM Holdings has previously paid £30 million for the option to buy the naming rights to Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, as well as holding naming rights to the club's Finch Farm training ground.