Sean Dyche’s side welcome Spurs to Goodison Park as the Premier League returns at the weekend.

Everton return to Premier League action this weekend against a Tottenham Hotspur side who find themselves manager-less after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Italian’s outburst against his players and the club’s owners after watching his side capitulate to draw 3-3 at struggling Southampton before the international break ultimately cost him his job.

With Conte dismissed the club have confirmed Cristian Stellini will be their acting head coach for the remainder of the season, with Ryan Mason his assistant.

They will travel to Merseyside to face Sean Dyche’s side next who are fresh off-the-back of a 2-2 draw against Chelsea last time out and they will return to the city for a league game against Liverpool at the end of April.

Ellis Simms’ late goal earned a crucial point and it means the Toffees sit 15th in a tightly-contested relegation battle.

With all the talk in recent days surrounding the London club’s next managerial appointment, we’ve decided to look at the odds [ Oddschecker ] for the next permanent Tottenham manager.

1 . Julian Nagelsmann - 3/1 Having been dismissed by Bayern Munich last week, the young German could be available. Touted as one of the best young managerial minds in European football, Nagelsmann could spearhead a new era at the London club.

2 . Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2 The former fan-favourite is currently a free agent after departing Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He challenged for the Premier League title and lost in the Champions League final during his time in charge.

3 . Luis Enrique - 8/1 The former Barcelona manager parted ways with the Spanish national team after the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He brings a wealth of experience and is another high-profile name who could come in.

4 . Oliver Glasner - 10/1 The Frankfurt manager won’t be a name known to many Premier League fans but the Austrian won the Europa League with the German club last season and has earned plenty of plaudits for his style of play this year.