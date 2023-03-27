The front runners to become next Tottenham Hotspur manager ahead of Everton match - gallery
Who could become next Tottenham Hotspur manager?
Everton return to Premier League action this weekend against a Tottenham Hotspur side who find themselves manager-less after the sacking of Antonio Conte.
The Italian’s outburst against his players and the club’s owners after watching his side capitulate to draw 3-3 at struggling Southampton before the international break ultimately cost him his job.
With Conte dismissed the club have confirmed Cristian Stellini will be their acting head coach for the remainder of the season, with Ryan Mason his assistant.
They will travel to Merseyside to face Sean Dyche’s side next who are fresh off-the-back of a 2-2 draw against Chelsea last time out and they will return to the city for a league game against Liverpool at the end of April.
Ellis Simms’ late goal earned a crucial point and it means the Toffees sit 15th in a tightly-contested relegation battle.
With all the talk in recent days surrounding the London club’s next managerial appointment, we’ve decided to look at the odds [Oddschecker] for the next permanent Tottenham manager.