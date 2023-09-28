‘Few knocks’ - Everton injury update as new concern emerges ahead of Luton Town clash

The left-back came off with a knock in last night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa. Mykolenko had an injury during the pre-season, although has impressed having played in the previous three games.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account.

But the Ukraine international will be assessed as to whether he can feature against the Hatters at Goodison Park. When asked about the fitness of his squad ahead of the encounter at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “Nothing too major. Myko came off and we’ve got to be careful with. We’ll see how he is tomorrow. There were a few knocks and bruises but nothing major.”