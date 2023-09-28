‘Few knocks’ - Everton injury update as new concern emerges ahead of Luton Town clash
Sean Dyche provides an Everton injury update.
Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt for Everton’s Premier League clash against Luton Town on Saturday.
The left-back came off with a knock in last night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa. Mykolenko had an injury during the pre-season, although has impressed having played in the previous three games.
But the Ukraine international will be assessed as to whether he can feature against the Hatters at Goodison Park. When asked about the fitness of his squad ahead of the encounter at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “Nothing too major. Myko came off and we’ve got to be careful with. We’ll see how he is tomorrow. There were a few knocks and bruises but nothing major.”
Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) are all ruled out for Everton. The Toffees go in search of three successive victories in all competitions - and their first at Goodison this term.