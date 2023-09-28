Register
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

‘Few knocks’ - Everton injury update as new concern emerges ahead of Luton Town clash

Sean Dyche provides an Everton injury update.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt for Everton’s Premier League clash against Luton Town on Saturday.

The left-back came off with a knock in last night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa. Mykolenko had an injury during the pre-season, although has impressed having played in the previous three games.

But the Ukraine international will be assessed as to whether he can feature against the Hatters at Goodison Park. When asked about the fitness of his squad ahead of the encounter at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “Nothing too major. Myko came off and we’ve got to be careful with. We’ll see how he is tomorrow. There were a few knocks and bruises but nothing major.”

Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele (hip) and Andre Gomes (calf) are all ruled out for Everton. The Toffees go in search of three successive victories in all competitions - and their first at Goodison this term.