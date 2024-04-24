Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Dyche hands out first appearance since January amid three changes - Everton predicted line-up vs Liverpool

Everton team predicted to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 24th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 09:25 BST

Everton can take another step closer to Premier League survival when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (20.00 BST).

And for home supporters, there will be a double incentive as the Toffees can thwart the Reds’ title hopes.

Yet that isn’t something that Sean Dyche won’t be concerned about. As he prepares to take charge of his first Goodison clash against Liverpool, getting a result is his only focus.

Last weekend’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest propelled the Blues five points clear of the relegation zone. They would now be mathematically safe had they not been deducted a total of eight points for two separate deductions. But after a 6-0 defeat by Chelsea, confidence will have been lifted.

Everton do have some injury concerns heading into the Liverpool clash. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being monitored after being withdrawn against Forest while Beto suffered a sickening head injury and misses out because of concussion protocol. Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson Dele and Lewis Dobbin are all sidelined.

Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make changes as he faces a Reds side who’ll pose bigger problems. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.

England's No.1 keeper made a stunning save against Forest and is expected to have another busy night.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Ashley Young was sent off in the Anfield game earlier this season after being given a torrid time against Luis Diaz. That might be in Dyche's mind and with Coleman and Patterson out, Garner could play in a makeshift role.

2. RB - James Garner

Set to captain Everton once again and will need to be at his best to repel the danger.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The 21-year-old has another opportunity to enhance his already burgeoning reputation. He was excellent against Forest.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

