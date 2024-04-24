Everton can take another step closer to Premier League survival when they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (20.00 BST).

And for home supporters, there will be a double incentive as the Toffees can thwart the Reds’ title hopes.

Yet that isn’t something that Sean Dyche won’t be concerned about. As he prepares to take charge of his first Goodison clash against Liverpool, getting a result is his only focus.

Last weekend’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest propelled the Blues five points clear of the relegation zone. They would now be mathematically safe had they not been deducted a total of eight points for two separate deductions. But after a 6-0 defeat by Chelsea, confidence will have been lifted.

Everton do have some injury concerns heading into the Liverpool clash. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being monitored after being withdrawn against Forest while Beto suffered a sickening head injury and misses out because of concussion protocol. Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson Dele and Lewis Dobbin are all sidelined.

Dyche also has to weigh up whether to make changes as he faces a Reds side who’ll pose bigger problems. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper made a stunning save against Forest and is expected to have another busy night.

2 . RB - James Garner Ashley Young was sent off in the Anfield game earlier this season after being given a torrid time against Luis Diaz. That might be in Dyche's mind and with Coleman and Patterson out, Garner could play in a makeshift role.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Set to captain Everton once again and will need to be at his best to repel the danger.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite The 21-year-old has another opportunity to enhance his already burgeoning reputation. He was excellent against Forest.