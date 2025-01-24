Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things spotted from Everton’s training session at Finch Farm earlier this week as David Moyes’ side get set to play Brighton & Hove Albion.

David Moyes has been preparing his Everton troops for his first away game since returning as manager.

The Scot has taken charge of two games so far - both at Goodison Park. A 1-0 loss against Aston Villa was followed up by a 3-2 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Toffees led by three goals at half-time and, in truth, the scoreline did not reflect the dominance of their performance.

Everton moved four points above the Premier League relegation zone with the triumph. But now their attention turns to a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow, which will be a tricky affair. The Seagulls are ninth in the table and beat the Blues 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

Everton's media team uploaded photos of training at Finch Farm from Wednesday's session. Fog engulfed their Halewood training base but there appeared to be a feelgood factor around the group.

There was good news as Tim Iroegbunam returned to full training. The summer signing from Aston Villa hasn't played for the Toffees for more than three months after suffering a fractured foot during October's international break. Iroegbunam has made eight appearances for Everton and impressed during pre-season. It is likely that he will need a period to build up fitness and could be considered for under-21 duty given the length of time he's been on the treatment table.

James Garner continued to train with Moyes' troops, having been absent for a similar time frame as Ireogbunam. The midfielder was back involved last week having recovered from a back injury so there is a chance that he might be on the bench at Brighton.

However, it did not appear that Dwight McNeil was in training. The forward could not be spotted as he battles back a knee problem and has missed the previous eight matches. Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti were also not snapped while Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is ruled out for another two-and-a-half months with an ankle injury.

Harrison Armstrong was another who did not feature. However, that was because the exciting teenager had helped Everton under-18s earn a 3-1 victory over their Wolverhampton Wanderers counterparts in the FA Youth Cup the previous evening. Therefore, Armstrong - who recorded two assists against Wolves - would have either been given the day off or partaking in a recovery session.

Moyes will provide a full update on Everton’s injury situation when he speaks at his pre-match press conference today (1.30 GMT). The Blues have confirmed that Alan Irvine has rejoined the club as Moyes’ assistant, while ex-Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has taken on the role as set-piece coach.

"I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff,” said Moyes. "Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for. His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.

"Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach. The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward."