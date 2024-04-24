Five Everton players ruled out of Liverpool derby as Sean Dyche could turn to rookie

Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Beto will be forced to miss Everton’s next two games after his sickening blow.

The striker clashed heads with Morgan Gibbs-White in last Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital - and must now follow FA concussion protocol.

It means that Beto will miss tonight’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool and the encounter against Brentford on Saturday - both at Goodison Park.

Dyche said: "[Beto] definitely won't feature for these next couple of games but he will be back after that - following the protocols, and rightly so. Good news so far. He has had all the checks needed and he's fine. Obviously, he took a real knock but I thought the staff were terrific and obviously we want that. All staff involved were terrific - getting on there quick and dealing with things effectively on his behalf."

What’s more, Everton are sweating on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who came off against Forest with a knee knock. Dyche is hopeful the England international can feature. If not then the Blues will be short of a senior striking option. It could mean a full Premier League debut for Youseff Chermiti. He’s made 15 appearances since arriving from Sporting CP but all from the substitutes’ bench. Arnaut Danjuma would be a makeshift option.